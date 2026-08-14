Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Beth McClellan's avatar
Beth McClellan
5h

Now THIS gives me hope! Thank you, Harry, for sharing the story, and bravo to Julie & Paul and everyone involved!

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william logan's avatar
william logan
5h

Bravo ty for ur dedication to truth and justice

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