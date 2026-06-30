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Yes, the Supreme Court Rebuked Trump on Birthright Citizenship. That’s Not the Real Story
Trump v. Barbara will dominate the coverage, but the bigger story is the demolition of independent agencies.
  Harry Litman
High-Stakes Lawsuit to Force Trump to Reveal More Epstein Files
Katie Phang’s lawsuit against Todd Blanche could lead to release of withheld Epstein files.
  Harry Litman
Don't Tread on Me, Trump
Judge invokes anti-commandeering principle to quash federal subpoenas. Plus, Friday’s Lighter Fare.
  Harry Litman
Trump's $1.8 Billion Problem – Live with Adam Klasfeld
How a judge’s simple request exposed deep contradictions in the administration's defense of the Slush Fund.
  Harry Litman and Adam Klasfeld
37:21
“The Most Dangerous Power”
The Newsom investigation is already a grave abuse—no matter what Trump’s DOJ dredges up.
  Harry Litman
Senator Adam Schiff is Coming to San Diego for a Live Discussion with Harry
Announcing a Talking San Diego event on July 3rd, 2026.
  Harry Litman
DOJ to Federal Judges: Pound Sand
The DOJ may be heading for trouble with its stonewalling in the Slush Fund cases.
  Harry Litman
No, the Slush Fund Can’t Be Revived Through the FTCA
The January 6 defendants’ strategy is subject to all the same flaws as Trump’s bogus settlement.
  Harry Litman
Trump and Miller Wanted To Suspend Habeas Corpus
And they're still looking for ways to keep the courts out of immigration cases.
  Harry Litman
Purging the Trump Taint
The Kennedy Center victory is a template for a range of reversals.
  Harry Litman
It’s the Fraud, Stupid
Trump and DOJ are out of moves before Judge Williams.
  Harry Litman
The Blanche of it All with Andrew Weissmann
A few ideas for how to stop Todd Blanche and restore the Department's dedication to the rule of law
  Harry Litman and Andrew Weissmann
38:32
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