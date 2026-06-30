Talking Feds Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Ad-Free Podcast Feed
Talking Feds Live
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Yes, the Supreme Court Rebuked Trump on Birthright Citizenship. That’s Not the Real Story
Trump v. Barbara will dominate the coverage, but the bigger story is the demolition of independent agencies.
10 hrs ago
•
Harry Litman
306
51
93
High-Stakes Lawsuit to Force Trump to Reveal More Epstein Files
Katie Phang’s lawsuit against Todd Blanche could lead to release of withheld Epstein files.
Jun 29
•
Harry Litman
732
20
215
Don't Tread on Me, Trump
Judge invokes anti-commandeering principle to quash federal subpoenas. Plus, Friday’s Lighter Fare.
Jun 26
•
Harry Litman
442
15
123
Trump's $1.8 Billion Problem – Live with Adam Klasfeld
How a judge’s simple request exposed deep contradictions in the administration's defense of the Slush Fund.
Jun 25
•
Harry Litman
and
Adam Klasfeld
199
3
43
37:21
“The Most Dangerous Power”
The Newsom investigation is already a grave abuse—no matter what Trump’s DOJ dredges up.
Jun 24
•
Harry Litman
366
32
100
Senator Adam Schiff is Coming to San Diego for a Live Discussion with Harry
Announcing a Talking San Diego event on July 3rd, 2026.
Jun 23
•
Harry Litman
125
4
32
DOJ to Federal Judges: Pound Sand
The DOJ may be heading for trouble with its stonewalling in the Slush Fund cases.
Jun 22
•
Harry Litman
309
11
83
No, the Slush Fund Can’t Be Revived Through the FTCA
The January 6 defendants’ strategy is subject to all the same flaws as Trump’s bogus settlement.
Jun 18
•
Harry Litman
230
19
53
Trump and Miller Wanted To Suspend Habeas Corpus
And they're still looking for ways to keep the courts out of immigration cases.
Jun 17
•
Harry Litman
344
28
123
Purging the Trump Taint
The Kennedy Center victory is a template for a range of reversals.
Jun 15
•
Harry Litman
527
51
121
It’s the Fraud, Stupid
Trump and DOJ are out of moves before Judge Williams.
Jun 11
•
Harry Litman
287
11
57
The Blanche of it All with Andrew Weissmann
A few ideas for how to stop Todd Blanche and restore the Department's dedication to the rule of law
Jun 11
•
Harry Litman
and
Andrew Weissmann
443
4
75
38:32
© 2026 Harry Litman
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts